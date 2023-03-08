Search

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha makes her acting debut in music video

Web Desk 12:21 AM | 8 Mar, 2023
Source: Ayesha (Instagram)

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha became a social media sensation overnight after a video of her dancing to the vintage Indian song "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" at a wedding went viral a few months ago.

Ayesha has not looked back since then and she is grabbing new modelling projects every day. This time around, Ayesha made headlines as she debuted in a music video.

The song titled 'Badal Se Gaye' has been sung and directed by ZK and composed by Roshan, Rabbi and Azhar. Make up was done by Peter Shehzad and wardrobe and styling by Ayesha Zia.

Recently, Ayesha appeared in a famous MUA Kashee's bridal campaign and stunned her fans. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a heavily embellished mehndi green lehenga choli with accents of royal blue, which perfectly complemented her complexion.

Her full bridal makeover consisted of shimmery gold eyes and peachy glossy lips, which enhanced her natural beauty. To add more glamour to her look, she opted for pink jewellery, which added a pop of colour to her outfit.

Posing on an exquisite set decorated with white and pink roses and dazzling chandeliers, Ayesha looked like a true princess. Her beauty and charm are undeniable, and her appearance in the Kashee's bridal campaign has further cemented her status as a rising star in the world of social media.

Viral dance girl Ayesha celebrates birthday in style

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

