Pakistani TikToker Ayesha makes her acting debut in music video

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha became a social media sensation overnight after a video of her dancing to the vintage Indian song "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" at a wedding went viral a few months ago.
Ayesha has not looked back since then and she is grabbing new modelling projects every day. This time around, Ayesha made headlines as she debuted in a music video.
The song titled 'Badal Se Gaye' has been sung and directed by ZK and composed by Roshan, Rabbi and Azhar. Make up was done by Peter Shehzad and wardrobe and styling by Ayesha Zia.
Recently, Ayesha appeared in a famous MUA Kashee's bridal campaign and stunned her fans. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a heavily embellished mehndi green lehenga choli with accents of royal blue, which perfectly complemented her complexion.
Her full bridal makeover consisted of shimmery gold eyes and peachy glossy lips, which enhanced her natural beauty. To add more glamour to her look, she opted for pink jewellery, which added a pop of colour to her outfit.
Posing on an exquisite set decorated with white and pink roses and dazzling chandeliers, Ayesha looked like a true princess. Her beauty and charm are undeniable, and her appearance in the Kashee's bridal campaign has further cemented her status as a rising star in the world of social media.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.1
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|733.92
|741.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.95
|40.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.44
|39.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.75
|172.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.76
|724.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|294.78
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Tuesday as rupee slightly strengthened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid positive vibes from the IMF for revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs700 per tola and Rs600 per 10 grams to reach Rs197,300 and Rs169,153, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $7 to reach $1,842.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,140 per tola and Rs1,834.70 per 10 grams, respectively.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.02% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.87 as compared to yesterday’s Rs277.92.
