Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)Sports

PSL8: Babar Azam's historic knock helps Peshawar Zalmi set 241-run target for Quetta Gladiators

Web Desk 06:46 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
PSL8: Babar Azam's historic knock helps Peshawar Zalmi set 241-run target for Quetta Gladiators
Source: thePSLt20/Twitter

RAWALPINDI – Babar Azam played a thrilling 115 off 65 inning helped Peshawar Zalmi set a giant target of 241 runs for Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Azam has become the second leading century-maker in the T20 format after his thrilling performance against Gladiators at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Saim Ayub made 74 runs while Rovman Powell scored 35 to keep up the momentum after removal of the Zalmi skipper.

Sarafaraz-led Gladiators are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with four points and a net run rate of -1.344.

As Purple Force is facing hard times, its captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's participation in today’s game is not confirmed as he suffered an injury on his left ring finger. Scans revealed no major injury scare to the skipper who was taken to hospital after the game.

Team management will continue to monitor the condition and the final decision will be taken after the assessment.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators outshined Karachi Kings by four wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in another push to make it to playoffs of the Twenty20 league.

To slide into the playoff, Quetta Gladiators need to win both of their matches against Zalmi and Sultans while defeats of Peshawar Zalmi will be of paramount importance for their future in the contest.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, are sitting at the fourth spot points table with a net run rate of -0.509. Yellow Storm thrashed Lahore Qalandars in a convincing win on Tuesday and need to continue winning momentum to advance in PSL.

PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi end Lahore Qalandars' winning streak with 35-run victory

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshad Iqbal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Quetta Gladiators: Omair Yousuf, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Umar Akmal, Dwaine Pretorius, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aimal Khan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PSL8: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

11:01 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Century 99 National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 commences today

05:16 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi end Lahore Qalandars' winning streak with 35-run victory

03:40 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

PSL8: Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by four wickets

11:01 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

PSL8: Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 2 wickets

10:56 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

PSL8 points table after Lahore Qalandars qualify for playoffs

10:21 AM | 5 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Audio leak: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother accuses him of torturing ...

09:38 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th March 2023

08:51 AM | 8 Mar, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee moves up against dollar for fourth successive day

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.

Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

This is an intra-day update...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 8 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Karachi PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Islamabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Peshawar PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Quetta PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Sialkot PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Attock PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Gujranwala PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Jehlum PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Multan PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Bahawalpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Gujrat PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Nawabshah PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Chakwal PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Hyderabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Nowshehra PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Sargodha PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Faisalabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Mirpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: