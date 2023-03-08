PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi bat first against Quetta Gladiators

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first against deleaguered Quetta Gladiators with the aim to advance in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.
Sarafaraz-led Gladiators are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with four points and a net run rate of -1.344.
As Purple Force is facing hard times, its captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's participation in today’s game is not confirmed as he suffered an injury on his left ring finger. Scans revealed no major injury scare to the skipper who was taken to hospital after the game.
Team management will continue to monitor the condition and the final decision will be taken after the assessment.
Earlier, Quetta Gladiators outshined Karachi Kings by four wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in another push to make it to playoffs of the Twenty20 league.
To slide into the playoff, Quetta Gladiators need to win both of their matches against Zalmi and Sultans while defeats of Peshawar Zalmi will be of paramount importance for their future in the contest.
Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, are sitting at the fourth spot points table with a net run rate of -0.509. Yellow Storm thrashed Lahore Qalandars in a convincing win on Tuesday and need to continue winning momentum to advance in PSL.
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshad Iqbal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Quetta Gladiators: Omair Yousuf, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Umar Akmal, Dwaine Pretorius, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aimal Khan
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.
Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
