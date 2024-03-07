Gas supply schedule issued for Ramadan

KARACHI – The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Thursday announced the gas supply schedule for the holy month of Ramadan.

The load-shedding marred gas supply plan has been issued just a few days before beginning of the holy month.

In a statement, the SSGC said that it would only be able to provide gas between 3:00am to 9:00am (Sahar) and 3:00pm to 10:00pm (Iftaar) in Ramadan.

Also, consumers in Sindh and Balochistan will only have access to the necessary good for 13 hours.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the electricity distribution companies not to carry out load-shedding during Sahar and Iftar timings.

The development came during a meeting held under the chief minister's chair on price control in Ramadan. Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, chief secretary, IG Police and other senior officers attended the meeting.