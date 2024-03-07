Gas supply schedule issued for Ramadan

KARACHI – The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Thursday announced the gas supply schedule for the holy month of Ramadan.
The load-shedding marred gas supply plan has been issued just a few days before beginning of the holy month.
In a statement, the SSGC said that it would only be able to provide gas between 3:00am to 9:00am (Sahar) and 3:00pm to 10:00pm (Iftaar) in Ramadan.
Also, consumers in Sindh and Balochistan will only have access to the necessary good for 13 hours.
Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the electricity distribution companies not to carry out load-shedding during Sahar and Iftar timings.
The development came during a meeting held under the chief minister's chair on price control in Ramadan. Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, chief secretary, IG Police and other senior officers attended the meeting.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.07
|751.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.31
|917.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
