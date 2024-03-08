Gold price up by Rs450 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak in domestic market of Pakistan in line with international upward trend on Friday.

The price of per tola surged by Rs450 to settle at Rs228,600 while the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs386 to close at Rs195,988.

In international market, the price of gold increased by $6 to reach $2,160 per ounce.

A day earlier, the per tola price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs2,750 to settle at Rs228,150 while the price of 10-gram gained Rs2,358 to close at Rs195,602.