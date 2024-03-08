Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Gold & Silver

Gold price up by Rs450 per tola in Pakistan

03:04 PM | 8 Mar, 2024
Gold price up by Rs450 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak in domestic market of Pakistan in line with international upward trend on Friday.

The price of per tola surged by Rs450 to settle at Rs228,600 while the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs386 to close at Rs195,988.

In international market, the price of gold increased by $6 to reach $2,160 per ounce.

A day earlier, the per tola price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs2,750 to settle at Rs228,150 while the price of 10-gram gained Rs2,358 to close at Rs195,602.

Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- SAR to PKR - 7 March 2024

Facebook Comments

Gold & Silver

03:04 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs450 per tola in Pakistan

03:06 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Gold sees significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

05:05 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Gold price surges by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

03:23 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

05:16 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

02:28 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

03:36 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024: Expected office timings in Punjab from March 12

Gold & Silver

03:04 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs450 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 8 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 281.95
Euro EUR 303.2 306.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.73 750.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.17 917.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.37 733.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.94 319.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: