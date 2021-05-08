PAKvZIM – 500 crossed as Abid Ali hits highest Test score by Pakistani batsman in Zimbabwe
HARARE – Opening batsman Abid Ali smashed his maiden double century as he helped Pakistan cross 500 runs in second test match againt Zimbabwe on Saturday.
The 33-year-old stood firm despite fall of number of wicket and led Pakistan to a strong position on Day 2 of the second Test through his unbeaten 215 off 407, the highest score by a Pakistan batsman in a Test inning in Zimbabwe.
He has surpassed Younis Khan who had hit an unbeaten 200.
Reaching 510 for eight, Pakistan declared the innings while Zimbabwe were 52/4 on Stumps Day.
Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and chosen to bat first.
Pakistan lead the two-match series by one-nil.
Squads
Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan
Zimbabwe: Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Regis Chakabva (wk), Brendan Taylor (c), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chisoro, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
