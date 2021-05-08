PAKvZIM – 500 crossed as Abid Ali hits highest Test score by Pakistani batsman in Zimbabwe
Web Desk
08:00 PM | 8 May, 2021
HARARE – Opening batsman Abid Ali smashed his maiden double century as he helped Pakistan cross 500 runs in second test match againt Zimbabwe on Saturday.

The 33-year-old stood firm despite fall of number of wicket and led Pakistan to a strong position on Day 2 of the second Test through his unbeaten 215 off 407, the highest score by a Pakistan batsman in a Test inning in Zimbabwe.

He has surpassed Younis Khan who had hit an unbeaten 200.

Reaching 510 for eight, Pakistan declared the innings while Zimbabwe were 52/4 on Stumps Day.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and chosen to bat first.

Pakistan lead the two-match series by one-nil.

Squads

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

Zimbabwe: Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Regis Chakabva (wk), Brendan Taylor (c), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chisoro, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

