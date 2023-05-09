Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor take a trip to Turkish adventure park

With all the money in this world and privileges at your feet, exotic and fun vacation spots become a regular for some people. Thankfully, Aiza Khan and Danish Taimoor not only enjoy themselves but also set couple and family goals with their luxurious vacation trips almost every year. Known as the Pakistani entertainment industry's power couple, Khan and Taimoor are the epitome of perfection.

The duo, which has the internet obsessed with them, recently shared heartwarming videos from their getaway vacation with their adorable children in Turkiye. Both Khan and Taimoor took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a compiled video of their fun moments at an adventure park in the heart of Turkiye.

Accompanied by their kiddos, Hoorain Taimoor and Rayan Taimoor, the Jab We Wed co-stars looked happier than ever while venturing into the adventure theme park. The Pyarey Afzal famed diva kept it casual but chic with her laid-back looks while Taimoor donned a windbreaker jacket and denim.

On the work front, the couple was recently seen in a Ramadan Transmission drama Chaand Tara. Khan will also be seen in Jaan-e-Jahaan, while Taimoor was seen in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.