Search

Lifestyle

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor take a trip to Turkish adventure park

Noor Fatima 10:20 AM | 9 May, 2023
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor take a trip to Turkish adventure park
Source: Ayeza Khan (Instagram)

With all the money in this world and privileges at your feet, exotic and fun vacation spots become a regular for some people. Thankfully, Aiza Khan and Danish Taimoor not only enjoy themselves but also set couple and family goals with their luxurious vacation trips almost every year. Known as the Pakistani entertainment industry's power couple, Khan and Taimoor are the epitome of perfection.

The duo, which has the internet obsessed with them, recently shared heartwarming videos from their getaway vacation with their adorable children in Turkiye. Both Khan and Taimoor took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a compiled video of their fun moments at an adventure park in the heart of Turkiye. 

Accompanied by their kiddos, Hoorain Taimoor and Rayan Taimoor, the Jab We Wed co-stars looked happier than ever while venturing into the adventure theme park. The Pyarey Afzal famed diva kept it casual but chic with her laid-back looks while Taimoor donned a windbreaker jacket and denim.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

On the work front, the couple was recently seen in a Ramadan Transmission drama Chaand Tara. Khan will also be seen in Jaan-e-Jahaan, while Taimoor was seen in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.  

Ayeza Khan under fire for posting a dance video in Ramadan

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Sarah Khan stuns in latest Instagram post

11:31 PM | 8 May, 2023

'Nakhray': Mahira Khan slays in Umair Jaswal's music video

09:26 PM | 8 May, 2023

Aamir Khan set to make a comeback with 'Gajini' sequel

10:33 PM | 6 May, 2023

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt share more Umrah pictures

11:42 PM | 6 May, 2023

Ali Zafar draws comparison between Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar as actors in Q&A

11:21 PM | 6 May, 2023

Imran Khan lookalike spotted in Dubai

09:42 AM | 6 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Matric Urdu paper leaked hours before exam in Sindh

11:30 AM | 9 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 9th May 2023

09:04 AM | 9 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 09, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.9 288.15
Euro EUR 314 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.8 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 191 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 9, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,400 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs196,680.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: