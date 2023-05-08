Girl dancing onboard a flight draws reaction from many

In this age of social media, it has become commonplace to see people dancing and recording videos in the public. Nevertheless, this popular trend carries its own set of repercussions.

A video that recently went viral on social media features a girl named Shiba Khan dancing to a Bollywood song inside a plane.

As the young girl energetically performs to the tune of Shahid Kapoor's 'Hamari Shaadi Mein' from the movie Vivah, a mix of reactions can be seen among the passengers. While some appear astonished or disapproving, elderly passengers can be seen trying to navigate around her to reach their seats.

The video sparked a wave of strong reactions from netizens who took to social media platforms to express their discontent.

While the majority of comments criticized the girl's behaviour, a section of Instagram users applauded her confidence. They praised her for expressing herself freely and embracing her passion for dance, even in unconventional settings.