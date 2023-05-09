Prices for new KIA vehicles increase by Rs500,000

KARACHI – Kia Lucky Motors has once again increased Kia car prices without mentioning any reason in the circular.

The notification by the carmaker thanked its dealers for the support and mentions that the revised prices will be implemented from May 6, 2023.

Kia raised the pricing of the KIA Sorento and Carnival minivans and SUVs. Here is the updated automobile pricing.

The Sorento 2.4L FWD now costs Rs. 10,400,000 instead of the previous Rs. 10,040,000 due to a Rs. 360,000 price rise.

Similarly, a few days ago, the Sorento 2.4L AWD cost Rs. 10,890,000. At this time, it is Rs. 11,300,0000. This represents a staggering differential of Rs. 410,000.

Last but not least, the price of the Sorento 3.5L FWD has increased to Rs. 11,390,000 from Rs. 10,890,000 for the Sorento 2.4L AWD. Additionally, it has increased by Rs. 500,000.

The pricing of the KIA Grand Carnival Executive has increased by Rs. 500,000 from its previous price of Rs. 16,250,000.

Several auto manufacturers increased car prices in the wake of the huge depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar. Besides the rupee devaluation, the government slapped huge taxes on the car industry, resulting in another series of price increase.