Yumna, Wahaj showcase PDA in latest BTS video

What better muses to have for a mehendi photoshoot than Merab and Murtasim? Unarguably the most famous reel-life couple from the blockbuster drama serial Tere Bin, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali are taking over the screens with their sizzling chemistry and on-screen charisma. Having done multiple promotional photoshoots for a number of local brands, the Tere Bin duo is ruling the internet with yet another BTS video from one of their projects.

Posing for a local clothing brand, Zaidi and Ali exuded elegance in their traditional attires that bewitches the viewer with strong traditional motives, contemporary silhouettes, and the finest embellishments radiating timeless beauty.

The BTS video received an overwhelmingly positive response from netizens having garnered hundreds of thousands of reactions.

Tere Bin boasts an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha and Fazila Qazi. The drama serial is directed by Siraj Ul Haq and written by Nooran Makhdoom.