Lawyers clash with police outside LHC amid violent protests

LAHORE – Key artery in Lahore witnessed chaotic scenes on Wednesday noon as lawyer groups engaged in clash with police amid protests outside Lahore High Court.

Clips aired on local media shows huge number of lawyers protesting at Lahore's famous GPO chowk while police baton charge agitators to disperse them.

Large contingents of Lahore police started deployment and used tear gas, baton charge to stop lawyers of Punjab Bar Council, Lahore Bar Association (LBA), and other bodies.

Some lawyers were also injured in a confrontation while traffic was badly disturbed in metropolis.

The clashes started after lawyers decided to take out a protest rally. Lawyers are conducting strike and holding protest against decision to shift Lahore’s civil courts, and registration of terrorism related cases against lawyers.

