Search

Pakistan

Lawyers clash with police outside LHC amid violent protests

Web Desk
11:49 AM | 8 May, 2024
Lawyers clash with police outside LHC amid violent protests

LAHORE – Key artery in Lahore witnessed chaotic scenes on Wednesday noon as lawyer groups engaged in clash with police amid protests outside Lahore High Court.

Clips aired on local media shows huge number of lawyers protesting at Lahore's famous GPO chowk while police baton charge agitators to disperse them.

Large contingents of Lahore police started deployment and used tear gas, baton charge to stop lawyers of Punjab Bar Council, Lahore Bar Association (LBA), and other bodies.

Some lawyers were also injured in a confrontation while traffic was badly disturbed in metropolis.

The clashes started after lawyers decided to take out a protest rally. Lawyers are conducting strike and holding protest against decision to shift Lahore’s civil courts, and registration of terrorism related cases against lawyers. 

More to follow...

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:49 AM | 8 May, 2024

Lawyers clash with police outside LHC amid violent protests

11:23 AM | 8 May, 2024

Changan announces launch of e-vehicles Deepal S07 SUV, and L07 Sedan ...

11:02 AM | 8 May, 2024

Islamabad Police issues warning ahead of PTI's nationwide protests on ...

10:36 AM | 8 May, 2024

School teacher arrested for 'raping', impregnating 14-year-old ...

10:08 AM | 8 May, 2024

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi to be transferred from Bani Gala to ...

09:40 AM | 8 May, 2024

Uzbek Foreign Minister Saidov arrives in Pakistan for diplomatic, ...

Pakistan

09:59 AM | 6 May, 2024

Transgenders attack Kharian police station after 'assault on ...

11:02 AM | 6 May, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz’s deepfake video in police uniform goes viral

01:38 PM | 7 May, 2024

People behind May 9 incidents must be held accountable: DG ISPR

09:29 PM | 6 May, 2024

Dania Shah 'agrees to pay her lawyer Rs20m fee' in Aamir Liaquat ...

01:28 PM | 7 May, 2024

Meet Huzaifa Mughal, and Dr Hajra Niaz - Pakistani couple who cleared ...

02:00 PM | 5 May, 2024

Pakistan launches Passport Fee Asaan: Online passport renewal service

Advertisement

Latest

11:49 AM | 8 May, 2024

Lawyers clash with police outside LHC amid violent protests

Gold & Silver

04:47 PM | 7 May, 2024

Gold price declines in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 8 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 8, 2024 Wednesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 294.5 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's came down to 73.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.25
Euro EUR 294.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.99 747.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.3 914.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.23 169.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.57 25.87
Omani Riyal OMR 722.7 730.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.34 309.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: