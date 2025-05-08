PSL 10’s future hangs in balance as Pakistan-India Tensions peak

LAHORE — The future of ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 hangs in balance as cross-border hostilities between Pakistan and India intensify after series of drone strikes and military escalations.

Amid growing concerns for player safety and public security, sources within Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that high-level emergency meeting will be held between board and the Federal Interior Minister to assess whether the remaining matches of the flagship T20 tournament can proceed under the current circumstances.

Tensions skyrocketed after Pakistan reported downing of 25 Indian drones, including Israeli-made Heron UAVs, near the Walton military base in Lahore, and other cities. The military activity, including explosions and gunfire in civilian-populated areas, has raised serious alarm within cricketing and diplomatic circles.

“All options are on the table, including postponement or relocation,” officials told on condition of anonymity. “The security of players, especially foreign cricketers currently in Pakistan, is our top priority.”

Several international stars are presently in Pakistan for the tournament, and franchise managements have reportedly expressed concern over the rapidly deteriorating security landscape. The board is also in touch with foreign embassies and international cricket councils to coordinate safety protocols.

PCB is expected to announce a formal decision within the next 24 hours following consultations with law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Backup plans, including matches behind closed doors or shifting to neutral venues, are also under consideration.

Political situation continues to worsen, with Pakistan accusing India of advancing its aggression using Israeli Heron drones — a development that not only heightens military stakes but directly affects the atmosphere surrounding public events like the PSL.