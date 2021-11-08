Hassan Ali becomes Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in T20Is

LAHORE – Pacer Hassan Ali has set a new record as he overtook Wahab Riaz with most wickets in T201 format.

Ali has claimed 46 wickets with his impressive performance in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup while Wahab Riaz has taken 45 T20 wickets so far this year.

Overall, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is on the top of the list with 65 wickets. He is followed by Bangladesh's left-arm fast-medium bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who has claimed 57 T20 wickets and South African player Tabraiz Shamsi, who has taken 49 wickets this year.

Pakistan have qualified for the semi-final after registering five consecutive wins against India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland.

Pakistan will take on Australia on November 11 with an eye on the final round of the tournament.