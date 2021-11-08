Military top brass to brief MPs on national security today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan military’s top officials will brief the Parliamentary Committee on National Security today.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the key meeting will be today held at 11 am today with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar in the chair.

The incumbent legislators will be given a briefing on the current security situation and the issues related to neighboring Afghanistan.

The lawmakers will also be taken into confidence about the agreement between the government and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The military leadership will also respond to the queries of the parliamentarians.

NA secretariat has sent the invitation to 78 parliamentarians of all the parties in both houses of the Parliament, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and others.

Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Ijaz Shah, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz, PM’s aide Babar Awan and NSA Moeed Yousuf will also attend the meeting.

The four provincial chief ministers, the President and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, and the CM Gilgit-Baltistan will also get the briefing by top military brass.

Reports added that this will be the third meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security. The last meeting was held in September to discuss unfolding developments in Afghanistan.