Parliamentary Committee on national security meeting underway

Web Desk
10:53 AM | 8 Nov, 2021
Parliamentary Committee on national security meeting underway
Share

ISLAMABAD – Parliamentary Committee on National Security, comprising members of the National Assembly and Senate, is being briefed by top military officials about national security in Islamabad.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the key meeting started with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar in the chair.

The incumbent legislators will be given a briefing on the current security situation and the issues related to neighboring Afghanistan.

The lawmakers will also be taken into confidence about the agreement between the government and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The military leadership will also respond to the queries of the parliamentarians.

NA secretariat has sent the invitation to 78 parliamentarians of all the parties in both houses of the Parliament, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and others.

Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Ijaz Shah, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz, PM’s aide Babar Awan and NSA Moeed Yousuf will also attend the meeting.

ISI chief briefs Parliamentary Committee on ... 10:05 AM | 1 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security is underway at the Parliament House to ...

The four provincial chief ministers, the President and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, and the CM Gilgit-Baltistan will also get the briefing by top military brass.

Reports added that this will be the third meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security. The last meeting was held in September to discuss unfolding developments in Afghanistan.

More From This Category
Pakistan bags top spot in The Economist’s ...
03:58 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
JI moves Supreme Court against those named in ...
03:06 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
Taliban warns TTP splinter groups of 'military ...
02:17 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
Pakistan revokes ban on TLP in ‘larger national ...
12:07 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
Pakistan reports 449 new Covid infections, ...
09:25 AM | 8 Nov, 2021
OIC special envoy to visit Azad Kashmir, Pakistan
11:07 PM | 7 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amar Khan’s new dance video goes viral
03:23 PM | 8 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr