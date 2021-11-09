Saba Qamar’s new workout video breaks the internet

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar's impeccable acting skills and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The 37-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

This time around, the Hindi Medium star gave an insight into her workout regime and the effort she puts in for her stylish looks and perfect physique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

Giving fans major fitness goals in her new workout video, the Baaghi star's screams goals. The video is loved by many of her fans as they are showering love on her in the comments.

The Cheekh actor is one of the fittest celebrities in Ktown and the fitness enthusiastic fashionista refuses to compromise on her workout routines.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.