05:36 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup: India face Namibia in the last Super 12s match
DUBAI – With the line-up for the semi-finals already decided, India and Namibia will lock horns in the final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage in Dubai International Stadium today (Monday).

New Zealand's win against Afghanistan on Sunday meant that India will be knocked out of the tournament, even if they bag a big in their final match.

The stakes are also low for Namibia in the match as their tournament is already over.

The match will start at 7 pm. 

The semi-finalists for this edition are: England, Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand.

The final four were decided after a hard-fought Super 12 stage, where the top two teams from each group made it through. While England and Australia qualified from Group 1, Pakistan and New Zealand made it from Group 2.

The Teams

Possible India XI: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar

Probable XI: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), Karl Birkenstock/Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

