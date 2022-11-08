Aitzaz Ahsan inquires after Imran Khan in Lahore
LAHORE – Senior lawyer and politician Aitzaz Ahsan met PTI Chairman Imran Khan and inquired about his health in Lahore’s Zaman Park on Tuesday.
The former prime minister discharged from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital on Monday. He was rushed to the hospital after he sustained bullet wounds during a party long march in Wazirabad last week.
On Monday, the Punjab police registered an FIR following the directives of the Supreme Court. The apex court warned the provincial government of action if it fails to register the FIR within 24 hours.
