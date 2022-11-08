Key terrorist commander killed in Khyber IBO

02:49 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Key terrorist commander killed in Khyber IBO
Source: File Photo
Share

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed an important terrorist commander in a joint intelligence-based operation in general area Shakas of Khyber district.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists while the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, said ISPR in a statement.

The killed terrorist, identified as Liaquat Ali alias Shaheen, was also propagated as a ‘Missing Person’. During operatioin, a large number of weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and extortion.

During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Saleem Khan embraced martyrdom.

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing said.

Pakistani police foil terrorist’s plan to kill ... 09:41 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

KARACHI – Police have arrested a suspected terrorist in Karachi who was planning to kill a Chinese doctor in ...

More From This Category
Pakistan announces public holiday on November 9
02:55 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
In Sharm El-Sheikh meeting, Pakistani PM, Saudi ...
02:03 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
‘Gateway for innovative future’ – ...
01:41 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Watch: PTI worker electrocuted after climbing ...
01:06 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Second lunar eclipse of 2022 takes place today
12:03 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Türkiye offers medical treatment to Imran Khan ...
11:21 AM | 8 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shah Rukh Khan to attend Sharjah International Book Fair 2022
10:21 PM | 7 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr