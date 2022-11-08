Key terrorist commander killed in Khyber IBO
Share
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed an important terrorist commander in a joint intelligence-based operation in general area Shakas of Khyber district.
During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists while the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, said ISPR in a statement.
The killed terrorist, identified as Liaquat Ali alias Shaheen, was also propagated as a ‘Missing Person’. During operatioin, a large number of weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist.
The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and extortion.
During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Saleem Khan embraced martyrdom.
“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing said.
Pakistani police foil terrorist’s plan to kill ... 09:41 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
KARACHI – Police have arrested a suspected terrorist in Karachi who was planning to kill a Chinese doctor in ...
-
- Key terrorist commander killed in Khyber IBO02:49 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
- In Sharm El-Sheikh meeting, Pakistani PM, Saudi crown prince agree to ...02:03 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
- ‘Gateway for innovative future’ – Pakistan’s largest IT park ...01:41 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
- Watch: PTI worker electrocuted after climbing pole during protest in ...01:06 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
- Anmol Baloch confuses Siri with weight loss suggestions08:39 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
- Danyal Zafar receives backlash over hair colour11:34 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
- Mahira Khan raises voice for Breast Cancer Awareness campaign09:24 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022