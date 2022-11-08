Key terrorist commander killed in Khyber IBO

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed an important terrorist commander in a joint intelligence-based operation in general area Shakas of Khyber district.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists while the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, said ISPR in a statement.

The killed terrorist, identified as Liaquat Ali alias Shaheen, was also propagated as a ‘Missing Person’. During operatioin, a large number of weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and extortion.

During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Saleem Khan embraced martyrdom.

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing said.