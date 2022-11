SYDNEY – Pakistani opener batters turn out to be surprise heroes with explosive half-centuries as Men in Green thrashed New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Babar-led squad thrashed Kiwis to secure a place in the final as they did in the 1992 World Cup’s semi-final and now Green Shirts eyeing to lift the World Cup trophy.

Fans witnessed the best of batting as Babar Azam (53) and Muhammad Rizwan (57) slammed 105 runs partnership.

Team Greem completed the target in 19.1 overs, courtesy of century opening partnership between openers.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell and skipper Williamson survived bowling attack despite early blows as Pakistan restricted Kiwis to 152/4 in the first semi-final.

Mitchell slammed half-century while Williamson played a superb knock of 46 as the duo stitched 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Meanwhile, Pakistani bowling side kept the New Zealand batters on their toes as top pacer Shaheen Afridi dismissed in-form Finn Allen cheaply on the third ball.

Opener Devon Conway then continue the game with skipper with a 34-run partnership and took the scoreboard to 38/1 before falling prey to Shadab on the last delivery of the powerplay.

Another Kiwi player was dismissed by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz. New Zealand skipper was then clean-bowled by Afridi while trying to play a scoop. He walks back for 46 off 42.

New Zealand earlier won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Recently, Pakistan beat Black Caps in New Zealand to win the T20 tri-series title. So, now, Green Shirts would be eyeing a win riding on the momentum it has gathered over the last couple of matches in the Super 12 stage, especially South Africa and Bangladesh.

Earlier, both teams faced each other three times in the semifinals of World Cups (ODIs and T20) in 1992, 1999 and 2007, and all the matches were won by team Pakistan.

What time will Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match start?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will start at 1:00 PM PST

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match can be watched on PTV Sports and Ten Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live score, and score updates here at dailypakistan.com.pk

Pitch & Weather

The pitch so far in the mega event is considered flat and most friendly for batting. As per the stats, teams who choose to bat first have won five out of six games played at the SCG as of now at this World Cup.

As far as the weather is concerned, there is a small chance of rain on tomorrow morning, but it will clear by the time the match is scheduled to start.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi,

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

T20 World Cup 2022

Semifinal 1: Wednesday, New Zealand v Pakistan, SCG, 1:00 PM PST

Semifinal 2: Thursday, India v England, Adelaide Oval, 1:00 PM PST

Final: Sunday, November 13, MCG, 1:00 PM PST