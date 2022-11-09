SYDNEY – New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney today (Wednesday).

Recently, Pakistan beat Black Caps in New Zealand to win the T20 tri-series title. So, now, Green Shirts would be eyeing a win riding on the momentum it has gathered over the last couple of matches in the Super 12 stage, especially South Africa and Bangladesh.

Earlier, both teams faced each other three times in the semifinals of World Cups (ODIs and T20) in 1992, 1999 and 2007, and all the matches were won by team Pakistan.

What time will Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match start?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will start at 1:00 PM PST

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match can be watched on PTV Sports and Ten Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live score, and score updates here at dailypakistan.com.pk

Pitch & Weather

The pitch so far in the mega event is considered flat and most friendly for batting. As per the stats, teams who choose to bat first have won five out of six games played at the SCG as of now at this World Cup.

As far as the weather is concerned, there is a small chance of rain on tomorrow morning, but it will clear by the time the match is scheduled to start.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi,

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

T20 World Cup 2022

Semifinal 1: Wednesday, New Zealand v Pakistan, SCG, 1:00 PM PST

Semifinal 2: Thursday, India v England, Adelaide Oval, 1:00 PM PST

Final: Sunday, November 13, MCG, 1:00 PM PST