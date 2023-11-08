Glenn Maxell makes history for Australia in World Cup

DUBAI – Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell pulled out an unbelievable double hundred, shattering multiple records and taking his side into World Cup 2023 semi-final with thumping three-wicket win over Afghanistan.
The right-arm all-rounder smashed unbeaten 201 despite suffering cramps during his innings, lifting Aussies from the abyss in Mumbai match.
With the stunning knock, Maxwell became the first non-opener in men's ODIs to make a double hundred.
There have now been 11 men's ODI double hundreds but before Maxwell's outstanding knock each of them had been clubbed by an opener, while the Australia all-rounder came in at No.6 to achieve the milestone.
He has also become the first batter from Australia to score a men's ODI double hundred while beating the side's previous top score in the format of Shane Watson's 185* against Bangladesh in 2011.
Belinda Clark is the only other Australia batter to score an ODI double hundred when the former captain smashed 229* against Denmark in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 1997.
Maxwell's score of 201* is the highest by any batter in the second innings of an ODI and the first double hundred in the format when chasing.
The previous highest score in a run chase came from Fakhar Zaman with 193 against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2021.
Maxwell's sensational knock is only the third double century to come in a men's Cricket World Cup as earlier Martin Guptill had smashed 237* against West Indies and Chris Gayle made 215 against Zimbabwe.
Maxwell also achieved a feat for hitting the fastest double hundred in a men's Cricket World Cup match, and the second-fastest in all ODIs.
The Australia dynamo missed Ishan Kishan's ODI record by a whisker, taking 128 balls to reach his double century which was just two more than the 126 balls the India wicket-keeper batter needed last year against Bangladesh.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of import payments pressure.
Pakistan's currency market witnesses a lot of buying of greenback for import payments, that outs rupee under pressure.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 210 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.6
|77.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.65
|764.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.26
|39.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.66
|930.66
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.36
|61.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.95
|746.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.16
|78.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.17
|319.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold saw a marginal decline on Wednesday in the domestic market in line with a plunge in international prices.
On Wednesday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs214,000.
The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce.
A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in the local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.