  

Search

Pakistan

IWMI holds workshops on empowering communities to transform hill torrent challenges into opportunities

Web Desk
01:11 AM | 8 Nov, 2023
IWMI holds workshops on empowering communities to transform hill torrent challenges into opportunities

PESHAWAR/Pakistan - Climate change has altered precipitation patterns, leading to increased rainfall and more severe flooding. While water is a valuable resource, it can cause devastating consequences if not managed properly.

 To mitigate flood risks, it is essential to empower local communities that are most affected by these events. By providing them with technical knowledge, resources, and tools for effective water management, we can turn this flood risk into an opportunity for economic growth.

The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) in Pakistan, with support from USAID, organized a consultation workshop in Peshawar. The workshop focused on the theme of "Hill Torrents: Turning Risk into Opportunities."

At the workshop, community members and stakeholders gathered to collaboratively present and explore solutions for water-related issues in the challenging context of hill torrents. Dr. Sarfraz Munir, Researcher at IWMI Pakistan, praised the engaging discussions and expert insights.

Mr. Muhammad Nawaz, a Development Specialist at USAID/Pakistan, expressed the aim of their consultation to encourage cooperation and involvement with appropriate government departments, policymakers, the private sector, academia, and, most importantly, the local communities. He emphasized their commitment to listen and learn from firsthand experiences to collectively address and mitigate the challenges posed by changing rainfall patterns and the increasing threat of floods.

"The Community Listening Session" provided an opportunity for community members to come together and discuss their experiences and challenges with handling heavy rainwater that flows down the hills in the form of hill torrents. During this interactive gathering, community elders shared their perspectives and insights, making it a valuable platform for meaningful dialogue.

During the collaborative discourse, the participants from Daraban Zam, Tank Zam, and Gomal Zam areas of District Tank and Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, discussed potential solutions and strategies to convert the inherent risks associated with hill torrents into constructive opportunities for the benefit of the community.

At the productive discussion, representatives from various sectors, including non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the private sector, and the public sector, delivered informative presentations. The notable speakers included Engr. Tariq Ali from the Irrigation Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Munawar Khatak from HELVETAS Pakistan, and Engr. Zahoor Ahmad from Ages Consultants in Peshawar.

The event included a panel discussion moderated by Mr. Nazim Ali, a representative of USAID, which focused on the priorities of the public and non-governmental sectors. The panel brought together key stakeholders from both public and private sectors, as well as representatives from NGOs, to share their views and highlight collective priorities. Towards the end, Mr Muhammad Nawaz, a Development Specialist at USAID Pakistan, led a forward-looking session, emphasizing the need to prioritize interventions as part of a comprehensive strategy to effectively address the challenges posed by hill torrents.

The workshop on "Hill Torrents: Turning Risk into Opportunities" emphasized the importance of community involvement, collaboration across various sectors, and expert guidance in unlocking the potential for transformative change in these challenging environments. The event further reaffirmed IWMI Pakistan's dedication to promoting sustainable water management practices that empower communities and boost productivity in areas affected by hill torrents.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:08 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

FIA closes inquiry into money laundering case against Gen Bajwa’s ...

07:09 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

PepsiCo, FAO join forces to promote responsible water usage in ...

05:33 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

Beaconhouse holds 5th Beaconhouse National College Fair in Lahore

03:28 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Bid to smuggle iPhone’s latest models into Pakistan through Umrah ...

09:24 AM | 5 Oct, 2023

Usman Dar’s mother challenges Khawaja Asif as she vows support for ...

01:29 PM | 30 Sep, 2023

IWMI’s WRAP program takes new measures to improve water governance ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:11 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

IWMI holds workshops on empowering communities to transform hill torrent challenges into opportunities

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 7 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee continues to move downwards as dollar demand rises; Check latest forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.

The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353  for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.9 287.65
Euro EUR 306.5 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.25 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77.1
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.7 763.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.86 41.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.19 927.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.76 26.06
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 316.1 318.6
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices move down in Pakistan in line with global trend; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 7 November 2023

On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. 

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642. 

22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Karachi PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Islamabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Peshawar PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Quetta PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Sialkot PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Attock PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Gujranwala PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Jehlum PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Multan PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Bahawalpur PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Gujrat PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Nawabshah PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Chakwal PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Hyderabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Nowshehra PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Sargodha PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Faisalabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Mirpur PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: