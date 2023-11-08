Pakistan's caretaker PM Kakar embarks on Uzbekistan visit today to attend ECO summit

ISLAMABAD – The interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is set to fly to Tashkent, Uzbekistan today on Wednesday to attend the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, saying PM Kakar will depart for Tashkent, as Islamabad reaffirms its commitment to ECO Vision 2025 and to the promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism, economic growth, and productivity.
During his brief stay in the Central Asian nation, the interim PM will also present Pakistan’s vision for the future work of the organisation and for the promotion of regional connectivity and mutual prosperity.
Besides the summit, the premier will meet the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders for bilateral discussions.
Pakistan, as a founding member of the ECO, remained committed to the goals of connectivity and mutual prosperity of the ECO region.
The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is an intergovernmental regional organisation comprising ten countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.
ECO was founded in 1985, with aim to enhance economic and trade relations, improve transportation and communication infrastructure, and foster cultural and scientific exchanges among its member countries.
ECO Summit allows member nations to discuss regional issues, sign agreements and declarations, and strengthen their commitment to mutual cooperation. The organization's work encompasses various sectors, including trade and investment facilitation, energy cooperation, transport and communications, agriculture, health, and education.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of import payments pressure.
Pakistan's currency market witnesses a lot of buying of greenback for import payments, that outs rupee under pressure.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 210 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.6
|77.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.65
|764.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.26
|39.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.66
|930.66
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.36
|61.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.95
|746.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.16
|78.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.17
|319.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold saw a marginal decline on Wednesday in the domestic market in line with a plunge in international prices.
On Wednesday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs214,000.
The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce.
A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in the local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
