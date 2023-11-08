Pakistan's caretaker PM Kakar embarks on Uzbekistan visit today to attend ECO summit

ISLAMABAD – The interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is set to fly to Tashkent, Uzbekistan today on Wednesday to attend the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, saying PM Kakar will depart for Tashkent, as Islamabad reaffirms its commitment to ECO Vision 2025 and to the promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism, economic growth, and productivity.

During his brief stay in the Central Asian nation, the interim PM will also present Pakistan’s vision for the future work of the organisation and for the promotion of regional connectivity and mutual prosperity.

Besides the summit, the premier will meet the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders for bilateral discussions.

Pakistan, as a founding member of the ECO, remained committed to the goals of connectivity and mutual prosperity of the ECO region.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is an intergovernmental regional organisation comprising ten countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.

ECO was founded in 1985, with aim to enhance economic and trade relations, improve transportation and communication infrastructure, and foster cultural and scientific exchanges among its member countries.

ECO Summit allows member nations to discuss regional issues, sign agreements and declarations, and strengthen their commitment to mutual cooperation. The organization's work encompasses various sectors, including trade and investment facilitation, energy cooperation, transport and communications, agriculture, health, and education.