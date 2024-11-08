Punjab Police constable kills senior officer and commits suicide after dispute

A tragic incident unfolded at the Farooqabad Police Headquarters when a police constable, after an altercation with a senior officer, shot him dead before taking his own life.

According to police reports, the incident occurred during a routine duty check when Security Officer Inspector Muhammad Afzal recorded the absence of Constable Muhammad Tahir. The constable, whose duty had been assigned outside the Principal’s office at the PC Training School, was found missing. In response, Inspector Afzal entered Tahir’s absence into the duty register, which led to a heated argument between the two officers.

The confrontation escalated, and in a shocking turn of events, Constable Tahir shot and killed Inspector Afzal before turning the weapon on himself. Both officers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased constable, Muhammad Tahir, had been assigned to guard the premises, and his absence during a check had reportedly triggered the dispute. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, which has left the local police community in shock.

This incident adds to a growing concern over incidents of violence within police forces, highlighting the need for better conflict resolution strategies and psychological support for officers.