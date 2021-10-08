50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz
Web Desk
03:59 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz
At least 50 people were killed as a bomb blast targeted a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz city Friday.

Interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti confirmed the blast, without giving details. Local residents said that the blast hit the mosque during the Friday prayers.

More to follow…

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir blessed with a baby girl
02:15 PM | 8 Oct, 2021

