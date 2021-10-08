50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz

At least 50 people were killed as a bomb blast targeted a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz city Friday.

Interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti confirmed the blast, without giving details. Local residents said that the blast hit the mosque during the Friday prayers.

🔴Afghanistan Suicide Attack 🧵



Blast, which appears to be a suicide blast (PBIED), reportedly took place inside the Shi'ite mosque during Friday prayers. #Kunduz



1/



