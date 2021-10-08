50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz
03:59 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Share
At least 50 people were killed as a bomb blast targeted a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz city Friday.
Interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti confirmed the blast, without giving details. Local residents said that the blast hit the mosque during the Friday prayers.
🔴Afghanistan Suicide Attack 🧵— Gabriel Hébert-Rouillier 💀 (@Gab_H_R) October 8, 2021
Blast, which appears to be a suicide blast (PBIED), reportedly took place inside the Shi'ite mosque during Friday prayers. #Kunduz
1/
pic.twitter.com/0viHUGAo1v
More to follow…
- 50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz03:59 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- National T20 Cup: Watch live Northern vs Central Punjab03:40 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan desires sustainable relationship with US: FM Qureshi03:25 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
-
- Students won’t be allowed to attend classes without vaccination ...02:44 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir blessed with a baby girl
02:15 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Esra Bilgic wins hearts with glimpses from the sets of Kanunsuz ...02:28 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
-
- Netizens troll drama serial 'Laapata' for airing objectionable scene01:37 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021