LIVE – Sharjeel Khan’s ton helps Sindh set 197-run target for Southern Punjab
07:23 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – A quality innings of 101 runs by Sharjeel Khan helped Sindh set a giant target of 197 runs for Southern Punjab in 24th match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.
Earlier, Southern Punjab won the toss and elected to field first.
Sharjeel Khan gave a strong opening standup before he was removed by Naseem Shah. Later, Shan Masood (22) and Saud Shakeel (26) maintained the performance to set a tough target for the rival team.
Sharjeel Khan brings up his 💯 in style with a six! pic.twitter.com/osT85dwU5T— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 8, 2021
