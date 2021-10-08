LIVE – Southern Punjab elect to field first against Sindh Match 24 of National T20 Cup
07:23 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Share
LAHORE – Southern Punjab have won the toss and decided to field first against Sindh in the 24th match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today (Friday).
- Bank manager kills colleague for refusing marriage proposal in ...08:29 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Schedule for Pakistan matches in T20 World Cup announced07:44 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- LIVE – Southern Punjab elect to field first against Sindh Match 24 ...07:23 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Punjab police launch app to recover stolen mobile phones06:52 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Journalist duo from Philippines, Russia wins Nobel Peace Prize 202106:12 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir blessed with a baby girl
02:15 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Esra Bilgic wins hearts with glimpses from the sets of Kanunsuz ...02:28 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Hania Aamir reveals her marriage plan03:07 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Netizens troll drama serial 'Laapata' for airing objectionable scene01:37 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021