LIVE – Southern Punjab elect to field first against Sindh Match 24 of National T20 Cup

07:23 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
LIVE – Southern Punjab elect to field first against Sindh Match 24 of National T20 Cup
Share

LAHORE – Southern Punjab have won the toss and decided to field first against Sindh in the 24th match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today (Friday).

More From This Category
Schedule for Pakistan matches in T20 World Cup ...
07:44 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Pakistan make changes in T20 World Cup squad
05:23 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup: Northern beat Central Punjab in ...
03:40 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Shoaib Malik sets another record in T20 cricket
11:50 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Ramiz Raja apologises for tweet as ECB chief ...
11:27 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
National T20: Imam-ul-Haq’s brilliance earns ...
07:37 PM | 7 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir blessed with a baby girl
02:15 PM | 8 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr