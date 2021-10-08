National T20 Cup: Watch live Northern vs Central Punjab
Web Desk
03:40 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup: Watch live Northern vs Central Punjab
Share

LAHORE – Northern won the toss and elected to field first against Central Punjab in the 23rd match of National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Watch the match live here:

Yesterday, Imam-ul-Haq displayed stunning performance guiding Balochistan to bag a six-wicket victory against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Match 22 of the National T20 Cup.

Balochistan openers Abdullah Shafiq (28 off 24) and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (14 off 15) provided the side an impressive opening stand. After Bangalzai’s dismissal, Imam-ul-Haq came on the crease and thrashed unbeaten 64 runs.

National T20: Imam-ul-Haq’s brilliance earns ... 07:37 PM | 7 Oct, 2021

LAHORE - Imam-ul-Haq displayed stunning performance guiding Balochistan to bag a six-wicket victory against Khyber ...

More From This Category
Shoaib Malik sets another record in T20 cricket
11:50 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Ramiz Raja apologises for tweet as ECB chief ...
11:27 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
National T20: Imam-ul-Haq’s brilliance earns ...
07:37 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
'Under-pressure' England cricket chief resigns ...
05:02 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Pakistan’s Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza among umpires ...
03:46 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup – Southern Punjab beat Central ...
06:40 PM | 7 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir blessed with a baby girl
02:15 PM | 8 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr