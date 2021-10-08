National T20 Cup: Watch live Northern vs Central Punjab
LAHORE – Northern won the toss and elected to field first against Central Punjab in the 23rd match of National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.
Northern win the toss, decide to field first against Home City Central Punjab#CPvNOR Live: https://t.co/Y3n3StGKif#KhelTouHoRahaHai | #NationalT20Cup https://t.co/ESVU4rH1rC pic.twitter.com/hdKZyz4i3u— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 8, 2021
Watch the match live here:
Yesterday, Imam-ul-Haq displayed stunning performance guiding Balochistan to bag a six-wicket victory against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Match 22 of the National T20 Cup.
Balochistan openers Abdullah Shafiq (28 off 24) and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (14 off 15) provided the side an impressive opening stand. After Bangalzai’s dismissal, Imam-ul-Haq came on the crease and thrashed unbeaten 64 runs.
