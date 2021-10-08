President Alvi vows to make Pakistan prosperous
Web Desk
11:31 AM | 8 Oct, 2021
President Alvi vows to make Pakistan prosperous
Share

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the government is determined to make community resilient, build the capacity of departments like the National Disaster Management Authority and make Pakistan a prosperous and stronger country.

In his message on the National Resilience Day being observed today (Friday), Alvi said we reaffirm our resolve to continue to invest our energies in this direction to make our future generations safer.

The president said people of Pakistan faced disasters with courage and resilience, however, there is a strong need for unrelenting efforts to boost our capabilities, understand the role of climate change and global warming in causing fires, heat-waves, floods and cyclones.

October 8 is observed as the National Resilience Day in the country to express solidarity with the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad who lost their near and dear ones in devastated October 2005 earthquake.

The catastrophic earthquake resulted in the loss of thousands of human lives, besides affecting livelihoods of the people and damaging the health, education and road infrastructure of the country.

Earthquake kills at least 20, injures over 300 in ... 08:02 AM | 7 Oct, 2021

QUETTA – A 5.9 magnitude strong earthquake has killed at least 20 people and injured more than 300 others in ...

More From This Category
World Bank projects Pakistan’s GDP growth rate ...
11:00 AM | 8 Oct, 2021
IMF asks Pakistan to raise income and sales tax 
10:23 AM | 8 Oct, 2021
Sharp decline in Covid cases in Pakistan
08:44 AM | 8 Oct, 2021
US Consul General William K. Makaneole ...
09:40 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Turkey, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia condole ...
08:20 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Rabi-ul-Awal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on ...
07:19 PM | 7 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi’s dance rehearsal video goes viral
06:02 PM | 7 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr