Shoaib Malik sets another record in T20 cricket
11:50 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik set another record on Thursday as he became the first Asian batsman to complete 11,000 runs in T20 cricket.
The 39-year-old achieved the milestone while playing for Central Punjab against Southern Punjab in Match 21 of the National T20 Cup at the Gaddaffi Stadium in Lahore.
The star batsman reached the 11,000-run mark in 411 T20 innings and became the third player from across the world to achieve this title.
Malik is also the first “non-Caribbean” player to achieve the milestone as two others are Chris Gayle and Keiron Pollard – both from the West Indies.
- Shoaib Malik sets another record in T20 cricket11:50 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Ramiz Raja apologises for tweet as ECB chief quits after Pakistan ...11:27 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Promising real performance realme C21Y set to excite realme fans in ...10:45 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- US Consul General William K. Makaneole inaugurates new Lincoln Corner ...09:40 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Tanzania’s Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel Prize in Literature 202108:56 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Nora Fatehi’s dance rehearsal video goes viral
06:02 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Mashal Khan’s new dance video goes viral04:16 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Alizeh Shah and Muneeb Butt look breathtaking in new photoshoot03:45 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Aryan Khan bursts into tears after meeting Shah Rukh Khan in NCB's ...02:30 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021