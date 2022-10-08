Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan I becomes third highest-grossing Tamil movie ever
Web Desk
11:54 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan I becomes third highest-grossing Tamil movie ever
Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Instagram)
Share

Bollywood's leading lady Aishwarya Rai's film Ponniyin Selvan I has been creating waves at the box office and has managed to collect more than ₹325 crore gross worldwide in its first week. 

The former Miss World was seen in the role of Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission of vengeance. This is a period drama that’s based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular 1995 historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni).

However, it's Rai's beauty and impeccable acting skills that are winning hearts. Be it director Mani Ratnam worshiping Aishwarya Rai and her beauty, it is worth in every frame he creates.

Moreover, the film features Trisha, R Parthiban, Sarath Kumar, Sobhita Dulipala, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Prabhu, among others. The film was release on September 30, 2022.

Trailer of Aishwarya Rai's upcoming movie ... 10:05 PM | 8 Sep, 2022

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's South Indian venture is all the buzz in the news. The trailer of the upcoming ...

More From This Category
Another Indian actress quits industry for Islam
09:44 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Sonya Hussyn unveils first poster of her action ...
03:49 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Sushmita Sen to play a trans-activist in upcoming ...
04:21 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Is Feroze Khan playing 'religion card' to gain ...
05:30 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Mariyam Nafees to feature on new game show titled ...
05:55 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Aima Baig breaks silence on how cheating ...
04:48 PM | 8 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Another Indian actress quits industry for Islam
09:44 PM | 8 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr