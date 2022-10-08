Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan I becomes third highest-grossing Tamil movie ever

Bollywood's leading lady Aishwarya Rai's film Ponniyin Selvan I has been creating waves at the box office and has managed to collect more than ₹325 crore gross worldwide in its first week.

The former Miss World was seen in the role of Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission of vengeance. This is a period drama that’s based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular 1995 historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni).

However, it's Rai's beauty and impeccable acting skills that are winning hearts. Be it director Mani Ratnam worshiping Aishwarya Rai and her beauty, it is worth in every frame he creates.

Moreover, the film features Trisha, R Parthiban, Sarath Kumar, Sobhita Dulipala, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Prabhu, among others. The film was release on September 30, 2022.