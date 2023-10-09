iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan and PTA tax

This year, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series, which offers quicker performance and enhanced photography capabilities.
However, given the premium price range, the overall characteristics might not be all that exciting.
Consumers are raising questions about the eye-watering prices of this series, which are made even more exorbitant by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) tax, despite the fact that it promises superior performance and cutting-edge camera technology.
An Overview of the New iPhone 15 Lineup
The iPhone 15 series comes in a variety of configurations to suit different tastes and price ranges.
The available models are listed below, along with their non-PTA costs:
iPhone 15
128 GB: PKR 236,000
256 GB: PKR 265,500
512 GB: PKR 324,600
iPhone 15 Plus
128 GB: PKR 265,500
256 GB: PKR 295,000
512 GB: PKR 354,000
iPhone 15 Pro
128 GB: PKR 295,000
256 GB: PKR 324,600
512 GB: PKR 383,700
iPhone 15 Pro Max
128 GB: PKR 354,100
256 GB: PKR 383,700
512 GB: PKR 442,700
Tax on Prices of iPhone 15 Series
The implementation of tax, which dramatically raises the price of these high-end gadgets, dampens the excitement surrounding the iPhone 15 series.
Whether the tax is paid on a passport or CNIC (Computerised National Identity Card), the rate changes. The tax for several iPhone 15 models can be seen here:
iPhone 15
Passport: PKR 107,325
CNIC: PKR 130,700
iPhone 15 Plus
Passport: PKR 113,075
CNIC: PKR 137,000
iPhone 15 Pro
Passport: PKR 112,275
CNIC: PKR 147,150
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Passport: PKR 131,130
CNIC: PKR 156,900
Potential buyers of the iPhone 15 are suffering a substantial financial hit as a result of these high taxes, which makes the gadgets even more rare.
