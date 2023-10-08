World Cup 2023: India take on Australia today

CHENNAI – India will lock horns with Australia in their debut match of the Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Chennai today (Sunday).

India's recent triumph in the ODI series against Australia, which they won 2-1 just before the World Cup, provides a significant confidence boost for the squad led by Rohit Sharma.

As one of the tournament's top contenders, India aim to kickstart their campaign with a victory against the formidable Australian team.

India’s batting lineup is the strongest on paper and consists of the veritable superstars of world cricket. Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time ODI centuries’ record, while skipper Rohit Sharma wants to make up for missing out on the 2011 tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are expected to lead India’s bowling attack on Sunday, with wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja as automatic choices. All-rounder Hardik Pandya fits in as the third pacer.

Australian batsmen, however, have a rich experience of Indian conditions, and almost all of them are linked up with IPL franchises. David Warner, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell spend a lot of time playing in Indian conditions.

Pacers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will lead the Australia bowling, while wrist-spinner Adam Zampa has enjoyed success in Indian conditions – 27 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 30.77.

Squads:

India’s predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia’s predicted XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c).