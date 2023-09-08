MDCAT test 2023 again delayed in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker Federal Health Minister on Friday announced another delay in holding of MDCAT test, which was scheduled for September 10 (Sunday), for aspirant medics.
The minister shared the development on its official X handle stating, “In the best interests of Aspirant medics we would delay the MDCT exams for a reasonable time so they get more prepared.
“We care for you and would wish a reciprocation from all students. Health ministry will go extra miles for the relief of all Pakistanis,” he concluded.
The delay comes after he took notice of the concerns of MDCAT students and asked the relevant authority to look in to it with due sympathy towards the students.
Meanwhile, a social media user shared an alert by the PMDC for the aspirants. It states that MDCAT exam for students of flood affected areas has been delayed.
The test will be convened for the students of the areas separately. The PMDC is yet to make an official announcement in this regard.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 8, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304
|307
|Euro
|EUR
|328.7
|332
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|383.15
|387
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86.5
|87
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|81.2
|82
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.84
|824.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|229
|231
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.76
|44.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.28
|2.36
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.65
|994.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.42
|182.42
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|344.14
|346.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,640.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 8 September 2023
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,250
|PKR 2,648
|Karachi
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,648
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,300
|PKR 2,648
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,350
|PKR 2,648
|Quetta
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Attock
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Multan
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
