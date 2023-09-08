MDCAT test 2023 again delayed in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker Federal Health Minister on Friday announced another delay in holding of MDCAT test, which was scheduled for September 10 (Sunday), for aspirant medics.

The minister shared the development on its official X handle stating, “In the best interests of Aspirant medics we would delay the MDCT exams for a reasonable time so they get more prepared.

“We care for you and would wish a reciprocation from all students. Health ministry will go extra miles for the relief of all Pakistanis,” he concluded.

In the best interests of Aspirant medics we would delay the MDCT exams for a reasonable time so they get more prepared.

We care for you and would wish a reciprocation from all students.

Health ministry will go extra miles for the relief of all Pakistanis — Dr. Nadeem Jan( TI )( SI ) (@DrNadeemjan) September 8, 2023

The delay comes after he took notice of the concerns of MDCAT students and asked the relevant authority to look in to it with due sympathy towards the students.

Meanwhile, a social media user shared an alert by the PMDC for the aspirants. It states that MDCAT exam for students of flood affected areas has been delayed.

The test will be convened for the students of the areas separately. The PMDC is yet to make an official announcement in this regard.