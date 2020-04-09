SBP launches helpline for complaint resolution during COVID-19
Share
KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has taken additional measures to facilitate bank customers that are faced with extraordinary challenges arising from the coronavirus situation in the country.
They can now approach the SBP through its helpline 021-111-727-273 in case their queries or complaints are not being responded to by banks, the central bank said in a statement Monday.
The helpline will remain available during office hours, the SBP said. It encouraged the public to use digital payment services as much as possible to help banks provide their services with minimal staff to ensure their safety.
The SBP has also taken notice of phone calls to bank customers by fraudsters seeking personal information taking advantage of the current situation.
- SBP launches helpline for complaint resolution during COVID-1912:42 AM | 9 Apr, 2020
- Senior officials of Chinese companies call on PM Imran; donate Rs5 m ...12:32 AM | 9 Apr, 2020
- 'Pakistan eases restrictions on movement of cargo trucks, containers ...10:35 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
- OPPO claims first phones with 5G VoNR video and voice calling10:17 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan begins assistance under Ehsaas Emergency Cash ...07:22 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
- Lady Gaga helps raise $35m for WHO, announces ‘One World’ ...01:45 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
- Nollywood star arraigned for breaching coronavirus rules01:10 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
- Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain stitch protective suit for doctors12:29 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019