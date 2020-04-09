SBP launches helpline for complaint resolution during COVID-19

Web Desk
12:42 AM | 9 Apr, 2020
SBP launches helpline for complaint resolution during COVID-19
Share

KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has taken additional measures to facilitate bank customers that are faced with extraordinary challenges arising from the coronavirus situation in the country.

They can now approach the SBP through its helpline 021-111-727-273 in case their queries or complaints are not being responded to by banks, the central bank said in a statement Monday.

The helpline will remain available during office hours, the SBP said. It encouraged the public to use digital payment services as much as possible to help banks provide their services with minimal staff to ensure their safety.

The SBP has also taken notice of phone calls to bank customers by fraudsters seeking personal information taking advantage of the current situation.

More From This Category
SBP launches helpline for complaint resolution ...
12:42 AM | 9 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan Railways bearing a loss of ...
06:58 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
ECC approves Rs50b grant for USC, allows 6 other ...
05:26 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
Chicken prices fall due to coronavirus crisis
07:22 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
WB approves $160b emergency aid over 15 months
09:57 AM | 3 Apr, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: Nestlé Pakistan to support ...
09:05 PM | 2 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mani hits back at those critcising public donation drives
02:15 PM | 8 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr