Senior officials of Chinese companies call on PM Imran; donate Rs5 m for COVID-19 Relief Fund
ISLAMABAD - President of Zonergy Company Limited of China Richard J. Guo, Vice President Kevin Qiu, General Manager Li Kan from China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and donated Rs 5 million for PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.
They also donated medical supplies worth Rs 3 million that includes 30,000 masks, 100 N95 masks, and 300 protection suits to NDMA, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said.
Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal was also present on the occasion.
GM CMEC Mr Li Kan apprised about the application of the latest and environment-friendly technology for enhancing cotton production in China.
He offered to provide technical support to Pakistan for enhancing cotton production. President, Zonergy evinced interest regarding investment in the renewable energy sector of Pakistan particularly the manufacturing of solar panels.
The prime minister appreciated the interest of both companies for investments in Pakistan.
He also appreciated the generous gesture shown by the Chinese companies towards Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19.
