Govt decides to appoint Asim Ahmad next FBR chief
05:10 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The federal governments has decided to appoint an officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), Asim Ahmad, as new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
Local media citing sources said that Ahmad will replace incumbent Javed Ghani once the latter reaches the superannuation on April 10.
Asim Ahmed is currently serving as the Member IT in the country’s top tax collection body. He will be the fifth chairman being appointed to FBR during the tenure of the PTI government.
