Indian forces kill three youth in occupied Kashmir
Share
SRINAGAR – In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, on Thursday.
The youth were killed during an ongoing cordon and search operation by the troops in Jan Mohalla area of the district, according to KMS news.
The operation was jointly launched by the personnel of Indian Army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and police.
Meanwhile, officials said that two Indian soldiers were injured in an attack in the same area. Both the injured soldiers have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment.
Pakistan’s top military brass reviews LoC ... 07:05 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday chaired the Core Commanders Conference to ...
- Indian forces kill three youth in occupied Kashmir12:00 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez, VC UoS Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad sign ...11:22 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- ‘God’s message’ – Hamza Ali Abbasi replies after Jemima hits ...11:21 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan to open COVID vaccination registration for all citizens ...10:38 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new dance video goes viral09:19 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Indian actor quits showbiz over religious reasons08:40 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Ultimate comfort foods that save time and effort04:01 PM | 6 Apr, 2021