PM Imran breaks ground for LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments in Lahore today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform groundbreaking of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments in the Punjab capital today under Naya Pakistan Housing program.

A total of 35,024 apartments will be constructed under the project being initiated by Lahore Development Authority in collaboration with Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, according to the government.

According to Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, the provincial government had assigned all development authorities in Lahore and other big cities of the province to build housing units for the low-income people and 35,000 apartments would be constructed by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in different parts of the metropolitan.

More info to follow