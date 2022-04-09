PTI submits reference to disqualify dissident members

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has filed a reference before Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar against dissent members.

Reports in local media said the reference against 20 members was submitted under Article 63A by party chairman Imran Khan.

In the reference, PTI chairman Imran Khan who is facing the worst political struggle of his career has requested Speaker National Assembly to initiate proceedings to de-seat these members and impose a lifetime ban on them.

The reference submitted by the party's chief whip Amir Dogar stated that the dissident members should be declared ineligible as these members were elected on PTI tickets and later left the party and joined the opposition alliance.

Show-cause notices were also issued to deviant members, adding that no proper replies were given to text messages.

Last month, the ruling PTI issued show-cause notices to several lawmakers including Noor Alam Khan, Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Nawab Sher, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Ahmed Hussain Deharr, Rana, Muhammad Qasim Noon, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Makhdom Zada Sayed Basit Ahmad Sultan, Aamir Talal Gopang, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Wajiha Qamar, Nuzhat Pathan, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on grounds of alleged defection.

Several dissident lawmakers of PTI came out in the open ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, with the government accusing opposition parties of ‘horse-trading’.