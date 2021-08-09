Pakistan Navy's war game Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII begins in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy's flagship war game Shamsheer-E-Bahr VIII commenced at Karachi on Monday.

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi addressing the opening ceremony said that the multitude of internal and external challenges being faced by Pakistan necessitate external vigilance and strong resolve.

He emphasized that the unresolved Kashmir issue remains the flash point between Pakistan and India.

#PakNavy War game SHAMSHEER-E-BAHR-VIII commenced at Khi. Chief Guest CNS Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi during his address, highlighted Pakistan's internal & external challenges. Naval Chief underscored significance of war games in military planning process.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/mrQQmmKooT — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) August 9, 2021

The naval chief said Indian heavy handed policies in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and attempts to enforce fascist control over the valley have serious implications towards security in South Asia and the world at large.

He reiterated Pakistan's increasing relevance in the backdrop of CPEC and operationalization of Gwadar port.

Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Operations Rear Admiral Javaid lqbal said Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIll is the glag ship war game of Pakistan Navy that is held biennially to corroborate various concepts which are validated in subsequent maritime exercises prior being incorporated in naval strategy.