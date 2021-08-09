PM Imran to inaugurate world's biggest Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore today

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore today where he will inaugurate the world’s largest Miyawaki urban forest.

The Miyawaki forest, which has been developed over 544,500 sqft with a total of 165,000 plants, comes as a part of the monsoon drive under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

Reports said it uses specialized land preparation as well as indigenous varieties with varying growth rates to produce fast-growing urban forests.

وزیراعظم عمران خان آج لاہور کا ایک روزہ دورہ کریں گے۔



وزیراعظم مون سون شجر کاری مہم کے تحت سگیاں میں دنیا کے سب سے بڑے میاواکی جنگل کا افتتاح کریں گے۔



وزیراعظم کو دورۂ لاہور کے دوران سپیشل ٹیکنالوجی زون پر پیش رفت بارے بریفنگ بھی دی جائے گی۔ pic.twitter.com/UT7egqg1BI — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) August 9, 2021

A press release issued in this regard stated “Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to grow back the lungs of Lahore and revive it as the city of gardens that it once was.”

Meanwhile, sources said PM will also hold meetings with the members of the provincial cabinet during which the issues of the Tareen group will be discussed.