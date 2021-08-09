PTCL Group inducts top 50 graduates across Pakistan through its flagship internship program ‘Experia’

LAHORE – Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone have inducted top 50 graduates across Pakistan through its flagship internship program ‘Experia’ to provide students and fresh graduates hands-on working experience at PTCL Group.

Students were onboarded through a rigorous and well-honed selection procedure as Experia has become one of the most sought-after internship program in the country. This year more than 2700 young graduates applied for Experia Program. Top 50 candidates with excellent competencies and potential were selected after undergoing detailed assessment. The successful candidates have been placed at PTCL and Ufone offices in different cities to work on real-time business projects, along PTCL Group team members.

Sharing his thoughts on the program, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, said: “We welcome the new batch of ‘Experians’ at PTCL & Ufone. I congratulate all those who have successfully qualified for the program and look forward to rewarding engagement with them. Through Experia, PTCL and Ufone aim to revitalize the youth by providing them with great opportunities through this program at PTCL Group, which will serve as a launching pad to propel these graduates ahead in their careers.”

Experia was launched to enable young graduates and professionals to gain practical experience of corporate culture and learn about work ethics and functionality as evident through its slogan ‘Strengthen your experiential learning anchor’. Along with this, the internees will gain hands-on experience of the organizational ecosystem while putting their academic theory into practice. Moreover, Experia is a fun-loaded program that also features a series of engaging activities and projects, with excellent learning experiences for the interns.

PTCL Group endeavours to provide a diverse, progressive, and enabling environment for the youth to develop and showcase their talent.