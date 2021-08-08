Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Monday for Muharram moon sighting
Web Desk
11:55 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Quetta tomorrow (Monday) for sighting of crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram, 1443 AH.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

The provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also hold their meetings simultaneously tomorrow at their respective headquarters. 

