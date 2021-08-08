Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Monday for Muharram moon sighting
11:55 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
Share
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Quetta tomorrow (Monday) for sighting of crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram, 1443 AH.
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.
The provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also hold their meetings simultaneously tomorrow at their respective headquarters.
- Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Monday for Muharram moon sighting11:55 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
- Bilawal welcomes former PML-N leaders Zehri, Qadir Baloch into party ...11:30 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Former MNA Jamshed Dasti’s brother shot dead while presiding over ...08:46 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
- Nawal Saeed’s new dance video goes viral05:15 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
- Fawad Khan spends quality time with family in Skardu04:37 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
- Aamir Liaquat caught flirting with Fiza Ali, video goes viral03:00 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021