Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Monday for Muharram moon sighting

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Quetta tomorrow (Monday) for sighting of crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram, 1443 AH.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

The provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also hold their meetings simultaneously tomorrow at their respective headquarters.