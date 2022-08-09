Ashura being observed across Pakistan with religious reverence
Share
ISLAMABAD – Ashura is being observed across Pakistan to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain amid beefed-up security arrangements.
Full proof security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incidents during the large gatherings. Apart from the police, Rangers and FC personnel have been deployed in routes of processions, while the Army troops are on standby and can be called in case of an emergency.
Officials have restricted pillion-riding in parts of the country while citizens are also facing partial suspension of cellular service amid security threats.
Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have also been issued for the processions to stem the spread of novel Covid-19.
Religious scholars will highlight the candid teachings of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad PBUH besides various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.
In Karachi, the main Ashura procession will start from Nishtar Park and will conclude at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar while in Lahore, the main procession will be taken out from Nisar Haveli and will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah at dusk.
In Lahore, more than 900 CCTV cameras have been installed along routes of main processions and other sensitive areas to keep a strict check on any doubtful activity.
Cellular services have also been partially suspended and pillion riding has also been banned in the city.
Six mourners suffocate to death, dozens ... 03:28 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
SUKKUR– At least six mourners suffocated to death and dozens were unconscious during the 9th Muharram procession ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack10:23 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif sets new world record09:51 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
- Ashura 2022 – President Alvi, PM Shehbaz pay tribute to Hazrat Imam ...09:16 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
- Ashura being observed across Pakistan with religious reverence08:58 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:48 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
- Sana Javed delights fans with stunning pictures05:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
- Unstoppable at 79: Amitabh Bachchan all set to star in 'Uunchai'10:28 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
- Sonya Hussayn gears up for empowered character in new project09:49 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022