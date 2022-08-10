Mahira Khan mocked as she posts throwback pictures with BFF Feeha Jamshed
Share
Mahira Khan is undoubtedly the queen of Pakistan's showbiz industry. With a fair share of love comes public scrutiny, and this time the Humsafar actor is being mocked for some pictures she posted to wish birthday to her BFF and fashion designer Feeha Jamshed.
Mahira and Feeha are childhood friends and were classmates in high school. Mahira wished her pal a happy birthday and posted some old photos along with her note.
However, the keyboard warriors saw this post as a perfect opportunity to troll her. Comparing Mahira's teen photos with her current looks, the internet users began to mock her.
On the work front, Mahira recently starred in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, the film was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It was finally released on Eidul Adha. It is an action-comedy, the story of a notorious cop played by Fahad Mustafa. It has been getting raving reviews from the audience and the critics.
Mahira Khan and Deepika Padukone's choice of ... 08:26 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
If the famous Pakistani fashion designer Faraz Manan had to hire two brand ambassadors for life, Mahira Khan and ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani rupee gains Rs2.54 against dollar in interbank market12:37 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
- TV anchor Iqrarul Hassan jumps into dispute between Aamir Liaquat’s ...11:50 AM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Pemra warns TV channels of action for airing ‘propaganda ...11:18 AM | 10 Aug, 2022
-
- Court grants two-day remand of Shahbaz Gill in sedition case10:15 AM | 10 Aug, 2022
-
- Eshal Fayyaz gives befitting reply to trolls for moral policing05:58 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
- Adeel Chaudhry spills the beans on his wedding plans05:06 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022