Mahira Khan mocked as she posts throwback pictures with BFF Feeha Jamshed
Web Desk
10:41 AM | 10 Aug, 2022
Source: Instagram
Share

Mahira Khan is undoubtedly the queen of Pakistan's showbiz industry. With a fair share of love comes public scrutiny, and this time the Humsafar actor is being mocked for some pictures she posted to wish birthday to her BFF and fashion designer Feeha Jamshed.

Mahira and Feeha are childhood friends and were classmates in high school. Mahira wished her pal a happy birthday and posted some old photos along with her note.

However, the keyboard warriors saw this post as a perfect opportunity to troll her. Comparing Mahira's teen photos with her current looks, the internet users began to mock her.

On the work front, Mahira recently starred in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, the film was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was finally released on Eidul Adha. It is an action-comedy, the story of a notorious cop played by Fahad Mustafa. It has been getting raving reviews from the audience and the critics.

