Pakistan

ECP disqualifies Imran Khan for five years as PTI chairman

Web Desk 12:21 AM | 9 Aug, 2023
ECP disqualifies Imran Khan for five years as PTI chairman
Source: File photos

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for five years.

The ECP said in a notification that the PTI chief was disqualified after being found guilty of corrupt practices under Section 167 of the Elections Act, 2017 and his sentencing for three years.

“As a consequence, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi has become disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Section 232 of the Elections Act,2017,” the notification added. 

It also stated that the ECP has de-notified Khan as the “returned candidate” from NA-45 Kurram-l.

Khan was sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of Rs100,000 by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar on August 5, 2023, after the judge found Khan guilty of graft in the Toshakhana case.

He has been convicted of misusing his position as prime minister to sell state gifts worth more than Rs140 million ($490,000) that he received from foreign dignitaries during visits abroad.

Following the conviction, the PTI chief was shifted to Attock Jail.

ECP disqualifies Imran Khan for five years as PTI chairman

12:21 AM | 9 Aug, 2023

