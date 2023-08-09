Karachi Weather Update             

KARACHI – People in port city of Karachi will get a sigh of relief as the city of over 20 million people will get rain in the next 24 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

Karachi and other parts of Pakistan was facing sultry weather since last week but light drizzle and breeze will bring mercury down.

As of early Wednesday, the city witnessed partly cloudy weather while Met Office has predicted chances of light rain/drizzle with gusty winds.

How high can Karachi’s temperature go?

The minimum temperature of the provincial capital is likely to be recorded at 30°C, while the maximum will be 32°C.

The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 4, which is moderate, and wind blew at over 30km/h.

The Cloud Cover is said to be over 85 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded at 123 on Wednesday. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and irritation with prolonged exposure.

In a fresh advisory, PMD said a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

It said dust storm, and dust-raising winds are likely in central and south Sindh with chances of thunderstorm rain in coastal areas.