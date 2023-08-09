Karachi Weather Update             

KARACHI – People in port city of Karachi will get a sigh of relief as the city of over 20 million people will get rain in the next 24 hours.
Karachi and other parts of Pakistan was facing sultry weather since last week but light drizzle and breeze will bring mercury down.
As of early Wednesday, the city witnessed partly cloudy weather while Met Office has predicted chances of light rain/drizzle with gusty winds.
How high can Karachi’s temperature go?
The minimum temperature of the provincial capital is likely to be recorded at 30°C, while the maximum will be 32°C.
The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 4, which is moderate, and wind blew at over 30km/h.
The Cloud Cover is said to be over 85 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.
Karachi’s air quality was recorded at 123 on Wednesday. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and irritation with prolonged exposure.
In a fresh advisory, PMD said a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.
Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.
It said dust storm, and dust-raising winds are likely in central and south Sindh with chances of thunderstorm rain in coastal areas.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.
During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.
Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.
The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
