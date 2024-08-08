Search

Pakistani MMA fighter breaks 2 more Guinness World Records

Web Desk
10:35 PM | 8 Aug, 2024
Irfan Mehsood, first Pakistani MMA athlete to hold 100 Guinness World records
Pakistani mixed martial artist (MMA) Irfan Mehsood has added two more Guinness World Records to his impressive portfolio by lifting a 40-pound weight with his toe for 3 minutes and 20 seconds. This feat surpasses the previous record of 1 minute and 32 seconds held by Italy's Marcello Ferri.

At 33 years old, Mehsood, hailing from the South Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has become the first Pakistani to hold 100 Guinness World Records in under eight years.

"I have set 46 Guinness World Records in the push-ups category and 31 records involving a weight of 100 pounds," Mehsood said. "I also hold a world record for lifting a 70 kg weight with my toe."

He added, "I have set records for push-ups, squats, jumping jacks, step-ups, knee strikes, elbow strikes, side jumps, high jumps, star jumps, and more."

Mehsood's record-breaking achievements have surpassed those previously held by athletes from 16 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, India, China, Norway, Germany, France, Finland, the Philippines, Spain, Italy, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, and Syria.

